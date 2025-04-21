Senator Investment Group LP Sells 488,871 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Senator Investment Group LP lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,129 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 488,871 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP’s holdings in Shell were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the third quarter worth about $5,154,000. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 267.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 230,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 167,502 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shell by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shell Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $196.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.97%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

