State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury reduced its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,982,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,591 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $55,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $23.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.