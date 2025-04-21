State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Increases Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 0.9% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned approximately 4.33% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $247,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Finally, Emory University boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Emory University now owns 657,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,464 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $40.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.56. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

