State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Sells 29,789 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,789 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $114,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 60.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.60.

Ferrari Stock Up 1.6 %

RACE stock opened at $439.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.32. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $391.54 and a twelve month high of $509.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.1265 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

