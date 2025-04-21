State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 367,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,869 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $148.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.86.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

