Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 36,530 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,530 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 1,172.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 12,064 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RGT stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

