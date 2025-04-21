Transce3nd LLC Takes $209,000 Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,528,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,745 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after buying an additional 38,232,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,816,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,991,000 after buying an additional 3,191,079 shares during the period.

GOVT opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

