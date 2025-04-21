Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 46,071 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,071 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,539,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 315,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Royce Value Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,260,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 343,597 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth $8,718,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Royce Value Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

RVT stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

