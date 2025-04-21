State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 568,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Chevron Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVX opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $242.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

