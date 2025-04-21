Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Honeywell International by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,890,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in Honeywell International by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 84,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,031,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $196.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.15.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

