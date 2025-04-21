Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.07 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.45.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $574.85 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $267.76 and a 1 year high of $652.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $575.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $500.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.61 and a beta of 1.75.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

