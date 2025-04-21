Commerce Bank Sells 1,826 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of VLO opened at $109.98 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.50. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $149.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

