Best Airline Stocks To Follow Now – April 20th

United Airlines, RTX, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are equity shares in companies that operate airlines, including those offering passenger and cargo transportation. Their performance is influenced by factors such as fuel costs, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and overall industry health, which investors consider when evaluating these securities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,255,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,618,997. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $136.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 53,525,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,037,256. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

