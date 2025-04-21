Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Decreased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 534,427 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $51,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $52.00 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.93.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

