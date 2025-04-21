State of Tennessee Department of Treasury Has $561.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,675,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,996 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 2.0% of State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $561,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 101,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

BATS INDA opened at $52.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.54. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

