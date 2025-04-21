Cryptocurrency Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 20th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Cellebrite DI, HIVE Digital Technologies, Bitfarms, The9, and BTCS are the seven Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of companies that operate within or provide services to the crypto industry, such as digital currency exchanges, mining firms, and blockchain technology developers. These stocks enable investors to gain exposure to the growing digital asset sector, although they can carry unique risks due to the volatility of both the cryptocurrency market and the companies themselves. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of HOOD stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,885,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,307,929. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,259. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $853.18 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.25.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 886,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,298. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. Cellebrite DI has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

HIVE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,485,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,042,526. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $246.77 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Shares of BITF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,598,714. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.57.

The9 (NCTY)

NASDAQ NCTY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.20. 100,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The9 has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.59.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

Shares of NASDAQ BTCS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 328,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,503. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.90. BTCS has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.41.

