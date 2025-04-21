The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Holdings Cut by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92,011 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New Germany Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 91,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 39,601 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GF stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

