Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Free Report) by 148.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,176 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Special Opportunities Fund were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPE. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in Special Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Special Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.1098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

