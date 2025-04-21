Transce3nd LLC Invests $287,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 309.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.32 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

