Capital International Inc. CA Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.33.

Shares of KEYS opened at $135.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.76 and a 200-day moving average of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $186.20.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

