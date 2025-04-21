Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Talon Metals Price Performance

Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

Get Talon Metals alerts:

About Talon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company owns a 51% interest in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 400,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Talon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.