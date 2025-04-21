Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Short Interest Update

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 15th total of 728,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,447,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Talon Metals Price Performance
Shares of Talon Metals stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06. Talon Metals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Talon Metals
