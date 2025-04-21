Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,894 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

