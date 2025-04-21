Transce3nd LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.