Transce3nd LLC Invests $393,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.16. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.95 and a 1 year high of $111.83.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
