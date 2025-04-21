Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Drops By 20.0%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Toyota Industries Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Toyota Industries stock opened at $91.60 on Monday. Toyota Industries has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells textiles machinery, materials handling equipment, automobiles, and automobile parts in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gasoline and diesel engines for automobiles and industrial equipment; turbochargers and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, in-vehicle chargers, on-board chargers and DC-DC converter units, and DC-AC inverters; batteries; and stamping dies, including automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.