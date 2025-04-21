Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Short Interest Update

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Performance
VNWTF opened at $7.02 on Monday. Vecima Networks has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.
About Vecima Networks
