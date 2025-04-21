3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.8 days.
3i Group Price Performance
Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $55.11.
