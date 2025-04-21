3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.8 days.

3i Group Price Performance

Shares of TGOPF stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $55.11.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

