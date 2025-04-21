Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,326,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 1,810,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Uni-President China Price Performance
Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.
About Uni-President China
