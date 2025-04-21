Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in March

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,326,400 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 1,810,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of Uni-President China stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. Uni-President China has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89.

About Uni-President China

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

