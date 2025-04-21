Shaker Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares during the period. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust accounts for about 1.1% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 281,953 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 832,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 83,285 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

FTF stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

