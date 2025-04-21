Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $49.31 Million Stock Position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lessened its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261,353 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Thermon Group worth $49,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 57,825.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4,731.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Thermon Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $24.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $840.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Thermon Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

