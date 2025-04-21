Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 1,921 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 118.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $577,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1076 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.