MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.49% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $20,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,171,853.25. This represents a 1.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $77.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.51. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

