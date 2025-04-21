Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 53,056 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,077,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,239 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,471,000 after buying an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after buying an additional 2,804,735 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

