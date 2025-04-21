Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $57,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $64.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $184,988.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

