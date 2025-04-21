BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Lessened by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $60,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,072.64, for a total transaction of $10,726,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,403,973.12. The trade was a 12.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $875.86 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $748.02 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $985.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $5.21 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,225.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

