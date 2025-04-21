Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 115,516 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,516 shares during the period. Royce Micro-Cap Trust comprises 2.7% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $7,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMT. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 88,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 98,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royce Micro-Cap Trust

In related news, insider Charles M. Royce sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $72,089.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,569,224.34. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,589. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Price Performance

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE RMT opened at $7.89 on Monday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

