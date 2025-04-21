Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Takes $78.11 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 682,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,110,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 167,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,442,000 after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter worth about $229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 46,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNFP. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.62 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,364,256. The trade was a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,446,230. The trade was a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

