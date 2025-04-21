Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Acquired by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,483 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up about 1.0% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 1.78% of Littelfuse worth $104,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W cut Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $153.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.10 and a 12 month high of $275.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.35.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.