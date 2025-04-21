Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Financial Planning Inc.

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.9% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $115.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $102.76 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.27.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

