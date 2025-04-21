Stilwell Value LLC Trims Holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Stilwell Value LLC cut its holdings in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,467 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Provident Bancorp comprises approximately 14.8% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Provident Bancorp worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 116,616 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 55,174 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 42,226 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. Provident Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. Provident Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

