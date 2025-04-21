Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Shares Purchased by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,970,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500,000 shares during the period. Unicycive Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vivo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 9.61% of Unicycive Therapeutics worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 566.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62,881 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 11th.

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.15. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

