Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 13,736 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $57.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. This represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

