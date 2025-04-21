Stilwell Value LLC Lowers Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Stilwell Value LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. FS Bancorp makes up about 2.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned 1.00% of FS Bancorp worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. Angel Oak Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $38.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $296.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.12). FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

