Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 193.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 948,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625,276 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 14.7% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,392,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646,591 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,366 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHB opened at $20.25 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.