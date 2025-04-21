Vectors Research Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $97.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $242,224.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,199.38. This represents a 10.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,935. This trade represents a 37.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,202 shares of company stock worth $71,371,369. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

