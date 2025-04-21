BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Shares Sold by Stilwell Value LLC

Stilwell Value LLC cut its holdings in shares of BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,090 shares during the period. BV Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings in BV Financial were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 592,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of BV Financial by 267.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 71,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BV Financial by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in BV Financial by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

BV Financial stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. BV Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63.

BV Financial ( NASDAQ:BVFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 23.83%.

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

