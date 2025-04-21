Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $1.44 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $409.00 to $390.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.90.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $426.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $440.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.55. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.69 and a 12-month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.65 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.73, for a total transaction of $157,443.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084.12. This represents a 89.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

