WPWealth LLP Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 238.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. WPWealth LLP owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJAN. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 4.8 %

BATS PJAN opened at $40.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

