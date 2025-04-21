Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $43,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total value of $464,761.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,397.94. The trade was a 63.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $482.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.71. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.31 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

