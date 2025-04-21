Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 40,934 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $64,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSGP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 54,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

In other news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $139,745.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,534.40. The trade was a 5.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 227.71 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $709.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

