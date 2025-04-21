Voss Capital LP Decreases Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Voss Capital LP lessened its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 908,807 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks accounts for 2.2% of Voss Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Voss Capital LP owned approximately 1.34% of Extreme Networks worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXTR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 369.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 171,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 367,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $11.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.52. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $549,807.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,941 shares in the company, valued at $22,760,901.99. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

